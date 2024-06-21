Celebrate Global Health: International Yoga Day on June 21

Yoga, an ancient practice from India, has long been used to enhance both mental and physical health. Celebrated globally on June 21, International Yoga Day highlights the significance of this tradition. The term yoga comes from the Sanskrit word “yuj,” signifying the union between the body and mind. Today, yoga is practiced worldwide, offering numerous benefits.

International Yoga Day’s inception dates back to September 27, 2014, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea at the 69th session of the United Nations. His proposal received overwhelming support, with 177 out of 193 UN member nations endorsing yoga as a valuable practice for human health and well-being.

Yoga offers a range of health benefits. It reduces mental stress, promoting a calm mind, and can help lower high blood pressure when practiced regularly. Additionally, yoga increases muscle strength and overall physical health, boosts immunity, and supports heart health. This comprehensive practice benefits both body and mind, making it a valuable addition to daily life.