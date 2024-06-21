Delhi HC Halts Bail for Kejriwal in Money Laundering Case

In a significant setback for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi High Court has halted the Rouse Avenue Court’s order granting him bail in a money laundering case connected to the now-defunct excise policy. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had contested the trial court’s decision to grant bail.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja issued a stay on the trial court proceedings, stating, “Stay till the High Court takes up the matter. No proceedings to commence before the trial court (Rouse Avenue) till the Delhi High Court hears the case.” This means that all trial court activities are on hold until the Delhi High Court reviews the case.