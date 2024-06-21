Etihad Airways launches flights to 8 cities: Details

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways is planning to launch flights to eight destinations this June. This will take the total number of operating routes this summer to 76.

‘It is an exciting month for Etihad as we deliver on our plans to expand our network with eight additional locations. We are launching flights to three important sites — Bali, Jaipur and Al Qassim — which we can see from our forward-bookings are already proving popular with our guests. At the same time, we’ve commenced operations to new seasonal destinations and returned to popular summer hotspots. We’re looking forward to welcoming our guests on board this summer and conveniently connecting more people to more places around the world,’ Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad, said.

Etihad began operating directly to summer destinations including Nice on the French riviera and Antalya on the Turkish Riviera. The airline also resumed flights to the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini. Earlier in June, Etihad relaunched its services to the popular Spanish holiday resort of Málaga for the season.

This week, Etihad launched services directly to Jaipur in Rajasthan, India. This marks Etihad’s 11th gateway into India.

On June 24, Etihad will launch a new service to Al Qassim, marking the fourth destination for Etihad in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The following day, June 25, Etihad will launch its very first flight to the island of Bali, Indonesia. Etihad will operate to Bali four times a week.