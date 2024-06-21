International Yoga Day 2024: 7 essential Asanas for gut health

Here are seven essential yoga asanas that you can practice daily for maintaining a healthy gut:

1. Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend): This asana helps stimulate the liver and kidneys, improving digestion.

2. Pavanamuktasana (Wind-Relieving Pose): Known for relieving gas and bloating, this pose massages the intestines and other abdominal organs.

3. Balasana (Child’s Pose): This gentle forward fold relaxes the body and helps in easing digestive discomfort.

4. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose): Strengthens the abdominal muscles and improves the function of the digestive organs.

5. Dhanurasana (Bow Pose): This pose helps stimulate the abdominal organs, aiding in digestion and relieving constipation.

6. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose): This twisting pose helps stimulate the digestive fire, improving metabolism and digestion.

7. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose): This pose stretches the chest, neck, and spine, and stimulates the abdominal organs, improving digestion.