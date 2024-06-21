Kerala Rain: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rainfall in 3 Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in Kerala on Friday, June 21, issuing an orange alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur. Additionally, a yellow alert has been announced for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, and Kasaragod districts. The IMD has also placed an orange alert for five districts from Malappuram to Kasaragod on Saturday and six districts from Palakkad to Kasaragod on Sunday.

Following a brief lull, the southwest monsoon has reactivated in Kerala, bringing widespread rain on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is expected in central and northern Kerala this weekend due to intensified trade winds. A cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, coupled with strong westerly and southwesterly winds, is likely to bring heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy downpours in isolated areas on Sunday. Notably, Thiruvananthapuram Airport recorded the highest rainfall of 8 cm in the past 24 hours, with Kollam following at 7 cm.

In light of the anticipated heavy rain and strong winds, the Kerala government has requested the pre-deployment of nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams. These teams, equipped for flood rescue and search and rescue operations, will be stationed in key districts to ensure preparedness and swift response to any emergencies.