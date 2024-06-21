Kerala to Establish 10,000 Yoga Clubs This Year: Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George underscored the importance of yoga in disease prevention within society, announcing plans to establish 10,000 new yoga clubs this year. This initiative builds upon last year’s launch of 1,000 yoga clubs and 600 women’s yoga clubs across the state. Each club is expected to accommodate an average of 25 members, totaling 250,000 practitioners benefiting from these facilities.

Speaking at the state-level inauguration of the 10th International Yoga Day at Thiruvananthapuram Central Stadium, Veena George highlighted the positive impact of these efforts on public health. She received a progress report on the previously established yoga clubs, emphasizing their role in promoting physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

The minister reiterated that yoga plays a crucial role in the prevention of lifestyle diseases, which is a key focus of Kerala’s New Kerala Action Plan. Despite the state’s achievements in low maternal and child mortality rates and high life expectancy, lifestyle diseases remain a challenge. Yoga is recognized as a vital tool in addressing these challenges and reducing morbidity rates across society. Veena George reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing free yoga instruction to all segments of the population as part of ongoing efforts to promote health and enhance quality of life through comprehensive yoga education.