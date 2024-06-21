Know what is vanilla sex

Vanilla sex simply means simple sex. Plain, normal sex minus any kind of kinkiness is called vanilla sex. Vanilla sex is liked by people who loves the slow and gentle pace. It any kind of sexual activity like, penetration, oral sex etc. which is slow.

A large percentage of people have vanilla sex. And experts claim that, many people have only experienced vanilla sex. People also resort to missionary sex during vanilla sex.

Vanilla sex is not rough sex. Couples who like to look into each other’s eyes or hold each other intimately are more inclined to have vanilla sex.

Most of the time, people have vanilla sex so that they can feel loved and cared for. Some men love to feel cuddly and be spooned, so vanilla sex is the best option for them. Vanilla sex can also destress and relax people to a great extent, without exerting a lot of energy.

Also Read: Know how stress impacts yours sex life

It is easy to do. Vanilla sex lets you focus on the one thing that matters the most – orgasms.

But this does not mean that vanilla sex is just one specific position. Vanilla sex can be hot too with different kinds of positions. The only thing about vanilla sex is that it does not involve anything kinky, fetish or risqué.