Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i laptop launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i was launched in India. Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i price in India starts at Rs. 1,50,000. It is available for purchase via the official Lenovo website. The laptop comes bundled with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 Edition.

The laptop sports a 14-inch (2,880×1,800 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports Dolby Vision content and is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified for improved HDR colour reproduction. It has an aluminium chassis and a backlit keyboard.

The laptop is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors. The chipset is paired with 16GB LPDDR5x dual-channel RAM which is soldered onto the motherboard, and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage. For graphics, the Yoga Pro 7i boasts of Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 6GB DDR6 GPU. It runs on Windows 11 Home.

For multimedia consumption, there’s a quad-speaker setup onboard with support for Dolby Atmos and an HD Audio chip. It also gets a quad-mic array as well as a Full HD 1080p IR camera with a depth sensor and Windows Hello support, along with an E-shutter. The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i offers Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and is equipped with a USB Type-A Gen 3.1 port, a USB Type-C Gen 3.2 port, a USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI 2.1 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.