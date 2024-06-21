Malayalam Director Venugopan Ramat Passes Away

Malayalam film director Venugopan Ramat has passed away at the age of 67. A native of Katakrapally in Cherthala, his funeral is scheduled for tonight at 8:30 pm at his residence. Venugopan, widely known in the Malayalam film industry as P. Venugopan, was a close associate and co-director with the legendary Padmarajan for ten years. He contributed significantly as a co-director in acclaimed films such as “Vyrinthi Thops,” “Nombarathi Poov,” “Jaya,” “Season,” and “Naam Gandharvan.”

Venugopan made his directorial debut with “Kusumi Kurup” in 1995 and went on to direct several hit films, including “Sharjah to Sharjah,” “Choonda,” “Swarnam,” “Reporter,” and “Sarvopari Palakkaran.” His work has left a lasting impact on the Malayalam cinema landscape. Venugopan’s contributions to the film industry and his association with Padmarajan highlight his significant role in Malayalam cinema.