PM Modi Leads 10th International Yoga Day Celebrations in Srinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 10th International Day of Yoga, highlighting the global impact of the event. “I extend greetings to people of the country and those performing yoga worldwide on Yoga Day,” he said. He noted the growing number of yoga practitioners around the world and the historical journey of International Yoga Day since its inception in 2014. Modi recalled that the proposal for Yoga Day was supported by 177 nations at the United Nations, setting a record in itself.

Modi urged everyone to incorporate yoga into their daily lives, emphasizing its benefits for wellness, strength, and good health. He praised Srinagar, calling it the land of ‘yoga’ and ‘sadhana,’ and expressed the energy and power derived from yoga in the city. Despite heavy rain disrupting the event scheduled at 6.30 am at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) by Dal Lake, Modi conveyed the significance of yoga and its contributions to health and wellness.

Over the years, PM Modi has led Yoga Day celebrations at various iconic locations, such as Delhi’s Kartavya Path, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, and Jabalpur. Last year, he led events at the UN Headquarters in New York, drawing more attention to this year’s programme in Srinagar. Security was tight, with massive drills and a high alert declared across the district. The Special Protection Group conducted mock drills and sanitized the venue thoroughly ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.