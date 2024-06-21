Proven tips to sleep better at night

Aric Prather, a psychologist and professor of psychiatry and behavioural sciences at the University of California has listed some simple tips to sleep better at night. He listed these tips in his book, titled ‘The Seven-Day Sleep Prescription’.

Here are they:

Start keeping a sleep diary: Keeping a sleep diary will helps to record how long it took for you to sleep, the number of times you woke up during the night, your wake-up time and estimated sleep quality. This will help a person understand areas of their sleep pattern on which they can work upon.

Manage your expectations: Wake up at the same time each day: If you’re struggling to sleep, waking up at the same time can regulate your circadian rhythm, which governs your bodily processes.

Take time to wind down: Winding down is important for the brain for optimal work. It could be as basic as watching a sitcom or listening to a podcast or music.