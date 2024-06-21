DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Realme launches new GT series smartphone in India: Price, Features

Jun 21, 2024, 04:25 pm IST

Mumbai: Realme GT 6 was launched in India and global markets. The Realme GT 6 is priced at Rs. 40,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB version. The 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 42,999 and the top-end variant with 16GB + 512GB is priced at Rs. 44,999. It is offered in Fluid Sliver and Razor Green shades.

The dual SIM (Nano) Realme GT 6 runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264×2,780 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ support and Dolby Vision support. The display is claimed to deliver up to 6,000 nits brightness and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The new phone is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512B of storage. It has a 10,014mm square 3D tempered dual VC system for enhancing cooling efficiency.

The Realme GT 6 has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor with an f/1.69 aperture and OIS support. The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.45 aperture on the front.

The camera setup supports 4K video capturing at 30fps with Dolby Vision support. It offers a dedicated AI Night Vision Mode. The handset packs several other AI-based features like AI Smart Removal and AI Smart Loop.

Connectivity options on the Realme GT 6 include Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and Wi-Fi 6. It comes with an X-axis linear motor and has Hi-Res certification. The GT 6 is also equipped with dual microphones. It features in-display fingerprint sensor to unlock the smartphone.

The Realme GT 6 houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W charging support. This fast charging technology is claimed to charge the battery from zero to 50 percent in ten minutes.

 

 

