Sennheiser Accentum TWS earphones launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless truly wireless (TWS) earphones have been launched in India. The Sennheiser Accentum TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 12,990 in India and are available in Black and White shades. They are currently up for purchase in the country via Amazon, Sennheiser’s official website and Flipkart. The new earphones come with a two-year warranty.

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless have an ergonomic design and the ear tip sets are offered in XS, S, M, and L size options. They feature a 7mm TrueResponse dynamic driver with a frequency response range of 5Hz to 21kHz and a speaker sensitivity of 107dB. The earphones offer a Hybrid Adaptive ANC.

The TWS earphones are IP54-rated for splash resistance. They offer Bluetooth 5.3 with Bluetooth LE Audio and auracast support. The earphones support SBC, AAC, aptX, and LC3 Bluetooth codes. The earbuds include transparency mode and a built-in equaliser to suit the listening style of wearers. They are compatible with the Sennheiser Smart Control app on both Android and iOS smartphones to deliver a tailored audio experience.

Sennheiser has packed each earbud with a 55mAh battery and the charging case with a 400-420mAh cell that support both USB Type-C port wired and Qi wireless charging. The earbuds are claimed to deliver up to eight hours of talk time on a single charge with noise cancellation off. They are said to offer up to five hours of playback time with ANC turned on and up to 28 hours of battery life while combined with the charging case.