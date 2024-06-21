Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower in the highly volatile session on June 21. BSE Sensex settled at 77,209.90, down 269.03 points or 0.35 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 23,501.10, down 65.90 points or 0.28 percent.

Total stocks traded on BSE were 3,962 on June 21, 2024. In this, 1,795 stocks advanced, 2,052 declined and 115 stocks remain unchanged.. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 270, and those that hit a 52-week low was 7. In addition, 271 stocks traded in upper circuit, while 212 hit the lower circuit.

Also Read: Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i laptop launched in India: Price, Specifications

Top gainers were Bharti Airtel, LTIMindtree, Adani Ports, Hindalco and Infosys. Top losers included Adani Enterprises, UltraTech Cement, BPCL, Tata Motors and Tata Consumer Products.

On the sectoral front, IT, metal, media and Telecom up 0.5-1 percent, while auto, FMCG, PSU Bank and Realty down 0.5-1 percent. The BSE midcap index was down 0.3 percent while smallcap index ended flat.