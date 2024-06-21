Three hospitals record 45 heat-related deaths

The national capital has reported at least 45 deaths due to suspected heat-related illnesses at Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung, and LNJP hospitals, officials confirmed on Thursday. Over the past few days, Delhi has experienced severe heatwave conditions, although light rain on Thursday morning provided some relief. Hospitals in the city have seen a significant increase in casualties and patients due to heat stroke. Dr. Ajay Chauhan, Professor of Medicine at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, stated that the Centre-run hospital received 47 heatstroke cases between May 27 and 9 am on June 19, with 26 more patients arriving in the next 24 hours. The hospital recorded 11 suspected heatstroke deaths within the initial period and seven additional deaths in the following 24 hours. Currently, 32 patients with heat-related illnesses are admitted at RML, with 26 in critical condition or on ventilators.

Safdarjung Hospital has also been heavily impacted, recording 24 deaths since the onset of the heatwave. The hospital admitted six new heatstroke patients on Thursday between 8 am and 8 pm, with two more deaths reported. Safdarjung Hospital now has 47 patients suffering from heat-related illnesses, 29 of whom are in critical condition. Since June 16, the hospital has admitted 62 patients due to heat-related issues, with a total of 24 deaths. The hospital has established a 23-bed ward specifically for heat-related illnesses and has conducted sensitization programmes for healthcare providers. All medical staff have been trained in triaging and managing patients with suspected heat-related illnesses. The hospital has designated beds equipped with ventilators and monitors and has additional cooling devices available.

LNJP Hospital, operated by the Delhi government, has 17 patients in its casualty ward, with five deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Between June 15 and June 19, the hospital recorded five suspected heatstroke deaths. Additionally, Nigambodh Ghat, the city’s main crematorium, has seen a spike in the number of cremations. On Wednesday, 142 bodies were cremated, significantly higher than the usual 50-60 daily average, with 97 cremations taking place on Tuesday. Suman Gupta, general secretary of the Nigambodh Ghat Sanchalan Samiti, noted that the increase in cremations over the last few days could be linked to the heatwave, although this has not been officially confirmed.