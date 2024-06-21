UGC-NET Exam cancelled to protect students’ interests: Education Ministry

In a proactive measure to protect student interests, the Ministry of Education has canceled the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination. This decision was made despite the absence of formal complaints about the exam’s conduct, based on information from various agencies suggesting potential compromises to its integrity. Joint Secretary Govind Jaiswal emphasized that although no direct complaints were received, the Ministry acted on inputs indicating irregularities to uphold the examination’s fairness and credibility.

The Ministry did not disclose specific details about the inputs due to an ongoing investigation now referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). However, officials assured the public that a new date for the examination would be announced soon. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reiterated the government’s dedication to transparency in testing procedures, highlighting the need for improvements within the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Amidst increased scrutiny over national-level exams, including the NEET UG exam currently under Supreme Court review, the Ministry’s official statement stressed the commitment to maintaining high standards of exam integrity. It declared, “To maintain transparency and the sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be canceled. A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately.” This swift action underscores the Ministry’s proactive stance in addressing public concerns and ensuring fair academic opportunities for students.