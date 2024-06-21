YouTuber detained, issues Public apology for distributing beer

An Uttarakhand-based YouTuber, Ankur Chaudhry, was detained and made to issue a public apology after a video of him distributing beer in a restricted area went viral on social media. Chaudhry, who resides in the Sidcul area, was taken into custody, fined, and compelled to apologize for his actions, according to police reports.

The incident occurred when a video surfaced on social media showing Chaudhry distributing free beer in the Kankhal area of Haridwar to increase subscribers on his Instagram channel. The Kankhal area has a strict ban on the consumption of meat and alcohol, leading to outrage among the residents and pilgrimage priests who demanded strict action against him.

In response to the public outcry, the police detained Chaudhry, who later issued an apology, promising not to repeat the mistake. Despite holding a law degree, Chaudhry was fined under the Police Act. Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Dobhal emphasized that Haridwar is a center of religious faith and such behavior will not be tolerated.