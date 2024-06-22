DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

All You Need To Know About Copa America 2024

Jun 22, 2024, 05:01 pm IST

New York: The Copa America 2024 started on Friday, June 21 2024. United States of America hosts the football event. This is for the second time in its 108-year-old history that Copa America is  moving out of South America.

Copa America 2024 will see 16 top football teams from the Americas battle it out for the title in the tournament’s 48th edition. The teams have been divided into four groups.

Copa America 2024 Groups:

Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada.

Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica.

Group C: United States, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia.

Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica

The top two teams from the four groups will progress to the quarter-finals. The Copa America 2024 final is slated to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 15. Fourteen stadiums across the US will host the Copa America matches. The USA also hosted the 2016 edition.

Copa America 2024: Full schedule

S.no Match      Time       Date Venue

1     Argentina vs Canada      05:30      June 21   Atlanta

2     Peru vs Chile   05:30      June 22   Arlington

3     Chile vs Argentina   06:30      June 26

East Rutherford

4     Peru vs Canada      03:30      June 26   Kansas City

5     Argentina vs Peru   05:30      June 30   Miami

6     Canada vs Chile      05:30      June 30   Orlando

Group B

S.no Match      Time       Date Venue

1     Mexico vs Jamaica  06:30      June 23   Houston

2     Ecuador vs Venezuela     03:30      June 23   Santa Clara

3     Mexico vs Ecuador  05:30      July 1      Glendale

4     Jamaica vs Venezuela     05:30      July 1      Austin

5     Venezuela vs Mexico      06:30      June 27   Inglewood

6     Ecuador vs Jamaica 03:30      June 27   Las Vegas

Group C

S.no Match      Time       Date Venue

1     USA vs Bolivia 03:30      June 24   Arlington

2     Uruguay vs Panama 06:30      June 24   Miami

3     Panama vs USA      03:30      June 28   Atlanta

4     Uruguay vs Bolivia  06:30      June 28

East Rutherford

5     USA vs Uruguay     06:30      July 2      Kansas City

6     Bolivia vs Panama   06:30      July 2      Orlando

Group D

S.no Match      Time       Date Venue

1     Brazil vs Croatia     06:30      June 25   Inglewood

2     Colombia vs Paraguay    03:30      June 25   Houston

3     Paraguay vs Brazil   06:30      June 29   Las Vegas

4     Colombia vs Costa Rica  03:30      June 29   Glendale

5     Brazil vs Colombia  06:30      July 3      Santa Clara

6     Costa Rica vs Paraguay   06:30      July 3      Austin

Quarter Finals

S.no Match      Time       Date Venue

1     1A vs 2B (Quarter Final 1)     20:00      July 5      Houston

2     1B vs 2A (Quarter Final 2)     20:00      July 6      Arlington

3     1C vs 2D (Quarter Final 3)     18:00      July 7      Las Vegas

4     1D vs 2C (Quarter Final 2)     15:00      July 7      Glendale

Semi-Finals

S.no Match      Time       Date Venue

1     QF 1 vs QF 2 (Semi-final 1)   05:30      July 10

East Rutherford

2     QF 3 vs QF 4 (Semi-final 2)   05:30      July 11    Charlotte

Finals

S.no Match      Time       Date Venue

1     SF 1 vs SF 2   05:30      July 14    Charlotte

 

 

