All You Need To Know About Copa America 2024

New York: The Copa America 2024 started on Friday, June 21 2024. United States of America hosts the football event. This is for the second time in its 108-year-old history that Copa America is moving out of South America.

Copa America 2024 will see 16 top football teams from the Americas battle it out for the title in the tournament’s 48th edition. The teams have been divided into four groups.

Copa America 2024 Groups:

Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada.

Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica.

Group C: United States, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia.

Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica

The top two teams from the four groups will progress to the quarter-finals. The Copa America 2024 final is slated to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 15. Fourteen stadiums across the US will host the Copa America matches. The USA also hosted the 2016 edition.

Copa America 2024: Full schedule

S.no Match Time Date Venue

1 Argentina vs Canada 05:30 June 21 Atlanta

2 Peru vs Chile 05:30 June 22 Arlington

3 Chile vs Argentina 06:30 June 26

East Rutherford

4 Peru vs Canada 03:30 June 26 Kansas City

5 Argentina vs Peru 05:30 June 30 Miami

6 Canada vs Chile 05:30 June 30 Orlando

Group B

S.no Match Time Date Venue

1 Mexico vs Jamaica 06:30 June 23 Houston

2 Ecuador vs Venezuela 03:30 June 23 Santa Clara

3 Mexico vs Ecuador 05:30 July 1 Glendale

4 Jamaica vs Venezuela 05:30 July 1 Austin

5 Venezuela vs Mexico 06:30 June 27 Inglewood

6 Ecuador vs Jamaica 03:30 June 27 Las Vegas

Group C

S.no Match Time Date Venue

1 USA vs Bolivia 03:30 June 24 Arlington

2 Uruguay vs Panama 06:30 June 24 Miami

3 Panama vs USA 03:30 June 28 Atlanta

4 Uruguay vs Bolivia 06:30 June 28

East Rutherford

5 USA vs Uruguay 06:30 July 2 Kansas City

6 Bolivia vs Panama 06:30 July 2 Orlando

Group D

S.no Match Time Date Venue

1 Brazil vs Croatia 06:30 June 25 Inglewood

2 Colombia vs Paraguay 03:30 June 25 Houston

3 Paraguay vs Brazil 06:30 June 29 Las Vegas

4 Colombia vs Costa Rica 03:30 June 29 Glendale

5 Brazil vs Colombia 06:30 July 3 Santa Clara

6 Costa Rica vs Paraguay 06:30 July 3 Austin

Quarter Finals

S.no Match Time Date Venue

1 1A vs 2B (Quarter Final 1) 20:00 July 5 Houston

2 1B vs 2A (Quarter Final 2) 20:00 July 6 Arlington

3 1C vs 2D (Quarter Final 3) 18:00 July 7 Las Vegas

4 1D vs 2C (Quarter Final 2) 15:00 July 7 Glendale

Semi-Finals

S.no Match Time Date Venue

1 QF 1 vs QF 2 (Semi-final 1) 05:30 July 10

East Rutherford

2 QF 3 vs QF 4 (Semi-final 2) 05:30 July 11 Charlotte

Finals

S.no Match Time Date Venue

1 SF 1 vs SF 2 05:30 July 14 Charlotte