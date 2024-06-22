Anti-Paper Leak Law: Rs 1 Crore Fine, 10-Year Jail

The Centre has enacted a stringent law to curb malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations. Nearly four months after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, the personnel ministry issued a notification on Friday night, stating that the provisions of the law will come into force from June 21. The law includes provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore for offenders.

The new legislation aims to eradicate unfair practices in public examinations conducted by bodies such as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), railways, banking recruitment exams, and the National Testing Agency (NTA). It includes severe penalties, such as three to five years of imprisonment for cheating, and five to 10 years of imprisonment plus a minimum fine of Rs 1 crore for those involved in organized cheating crimes. Additionally, exam service providers who fail to report potential offences could face fines up to Rs 1 crore. The law also allows for the forfeiture of property of organizations or institutions found guilty of participating in organized paper leaks.

The notification comes shortly after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was questioned about the implementation timeline of the legislation, with the minister indicating that the law ministry was finalizing the rules. The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, passed by the Rajya Sabha on February 9 and by the Lok Sabha on February 6, received President Murmu’s approval on February 12. This decision is particularly significant in light of the controversy surrounding the UGC-NET, 2024, exam’s question paper leak. The law seeks to dismantle organized gangs and institutions profiting from unfair examination practices while safeguarding honest candidates, according to Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.