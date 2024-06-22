Chinese drone recovered from border village in Punjab

Amritsar: In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered a China-made drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district in Punjab. The drone was recovered from a farming field adjacent to the village Noorwala in Tarn Taran District.

‘On 21st June 2024, based on information provided by local Police to the BSF intelligence wing regarding presence of a drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district, a joint search operation by BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police was planned and conducted in the suspected area. During the search, at about 02:30 pm, the troops successfully recovered one drone from a farming field adjacent to village Noorwala in Tarn Taran District,’ Border Security Force said in a press release.

The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic- 3 Classic.

Earlier on June 20, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab police in a joint operation recovered a China-made drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district. The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Matrice 300 RTK.

In 2023, the Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully shot down 103 drones in the Punjab sector along the Indo-Pak international border. Operations in 2023 have resulted in the seizure of 755 kg of narcotics, recovery of 15 assorted rifles and 38 pistols, apprehension of 36 Pakistani nationals, and neutralization of 9 intruders from across the border along the international border.