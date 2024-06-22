Common foods to eat to prevent skin allergies

All kinds of food cannot be beneficial to health but food which incorporates vitamins, minerals and other essential nutrients are indeed excellent for the skin, body and general well being, according to a medically reviewed article published in WebMD. Beauty is skin deep, but what happens on the inside matters a lot, and our nutrition plays a huge influence in how we manage our skin. Here are 5 foods that experts prescribe to help you manage skin allergies like a pro.

Probiotics – Curd, like probiotics, has anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic properties. It is particularly effective in treating allergic eczema.

Vitamin C – Vitamin C-rich foods, such as oranges, strawberries, apples, and watermelon, help to reduce inflammatory allergic reactions including hives, blotchiness, and itchy skin.

Quercetin – It is a bioflavonoid found in foods such as apples, onions, and tea that aids in the management of skin allergies such as rashes.

Foods high in magnesium – Because magnesium is an antihistamine, such as almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds, and bananas, are beneficial for allergy relief. Allergies are relieved by using it.

Foods rich in Vitamin E – Almonds, sunflower seeds, and peanuts are high in gamma-tocopherol, a kind of vitamin E that helps to reduce allergy-related inflammation.