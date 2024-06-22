Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi’s Indefinite Satyagraha Continues

Delhi Water Minister Atishi continued her indefinite fast on Saturday, now entering its second day, to address the water crisis in the national capital. In a video message from her ‘Jal Satyagrah’ site in Bhogal, South Delhi, Atishi vowed to abstain from food until Haryana releases more water for Delhi, affecting around 2.8 million residents.

Atishi began her indefinite fast on Friday, accusing Haryana of withholding Delhi’s rightful share of Yamuna water. She highlighted that Haryana had released 100 million gallons per day (MGD) less water on Friday. “One MGD water caters to 28,000 people, so a 100 MGD shortage means 2.8 million people in Delhi are without water,” she explained.

Delhi relies on neighboring states for its water supply, receiving 1,005 MGD from rivers and canals, with Haryana contributing 613 MGD. Atishi noted that during the extreme summer heat, Haryana had reduced its supply to 513 MGD, impacting over 2.8 million residents for several weeks.