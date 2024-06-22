Eating these foods will help you last longer in bed

Premature ejaculation is a form of sexual dysfunction that can adversely affect the quality of a man’s sex life. It is when an orgasm or ‘climax’ occurs sooner than wanted. It can also adversely affect sexual satisfaction, both for men and their partners.

Premature ejaculation occurs when a man ejaculates sooner during sexual intercourse than he or his partner would like. Premature ejaculation is a common sexual complaint. It can lead to secondary symptoms such as distress, embarrassment, anxiety, and depression. Both psychological and biological factors can play a role in premature ejaculation.

One can incorporate few foods in their daily diet which can help curb premature ejaculation.

Garlic:

Garlic is loaded with aphrodisiac properties and it can help you in elongating the duration of your intercourse without ejaculating prematurely.

Asparagus:

Asparagus is packed with high amounts of Vitamin A, which is vital for regulating testosterone. Asparagus is also abundant in Vitamin C, which can increase sperm count and enhance blood pressure. Thus, you can boil the roots of the plant in milk and drink it. Doing so can help you control your penile muscles in a better way.

Carrots:

Carrots are loaded with antioxidants and beta-carotene, which may improve your blood flow to the genitals during intercourse. Thus, you will be able to curb premature ejaculation if you eat boiled carrots with honey and egg.

Oatmeal:

You will be able to boost your testosterone levels in the bloodstream, if you add oatmeal to your diet. Oatmeal is effective in relaxing your penis muscles and keeping you stronger and energized.

Watermelon:

Watermelons carry a phytonutrient called as citrulline, which may help increase your libido. You can eat watermelon slices or add it to your fruit salad.

Ginger and honey:

Ginger and honey are considered as aphrodisiacs, and when they are combined, they may increase libido and improve your performance. You can just grate the ginger and add some homey to it.

Green onions:

Green onion seeds are aphrodisiac in nature and can aid in decreasing premature ejaculation. The seeds can increase your stamina and strength, allowing you to prolong your sexual capacity. So, mix some crushed green onion seeds with water and drink.