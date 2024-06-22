ED raids in Ranchi uncover Rs 1 cr cash, 100 Bullets in land grab case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in Ranchi, resulting in the seizure of Rs 1 crore in cash and 100 live bullet rounds. These actions were part of an investigation into alleged money laundering linked to land grabbing, targeting former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and others. The cash and ammunition were discovered at a property on Kanke road belonging to Kamlesh Singh during the raid conducted on Friday evening.

The ED’s investigation focuses on allegations of illegal acquisition of land parcels totaling Rs 266 crore, including plots spanning 8.86 acres in Ranchi’s Bargain area, purportedly by Hemant Soren. While Soren and several others, including IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan and Bhanu Pratap Prasad, have been arrested in connection with the case, the agency has also registered a case under the Arms Act due to the discovery of live ammunition during the raid.

Hemant Soren, who denies all allegations of land grabbing, has accused the BJP-led central government of orchestrating a political vendetta through the money laundering case. He was taken into ED custody on January 31 immediately after resigning from the post of Jharkhand Chief Minister.