ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face Bangladesh today: Possible playing XI

Antigua: In the T20 Men’s World Cup, India will face Bangladesh in the Super Eights Match 7 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, today at 08:00 PM IST. In the last match, India beat Afghanistan by 47 runs. In Bangladesh’s last match in this tournament, they lost to Australia by 28 runs (DLS method).

India and Bangladesh faced each other 13 times. India have a 12-1 head-to-head record against Bangladesh. India have beaten Bangladesh four times in men’s T20 World Cups without losing.

IND vs BAN, Squads

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill (travelling reserve), Rinku Singh (travelling reserve), Khaleel Ahmed (travelling reserve) and Avesh Khan (travelling reserve).

Bangladesh (BAN): Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Afif Hossain(travelling reserve) and Hasan Mahmud (travelling reserve).

IND vs BAN, Possible Playing XI

Bangladesh (BAN) Possible Playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Rishad Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman

India (IND) Possible Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.