ICW 2024 Scheduled for July 24-31

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announced that the 17th edition of India Couture Week (ICW) will take place from July 24 to 31 at the Taj Palace hotel. The eight-day event will feature exclusive collections from 14 prominent Indian designers, including Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Amit Aggarwal, and Tarun Tahiliani. Sunil Sethi, FDCI Chairman, emphasized the event’s focus on celebrating India’s rich fashion heritage and the exceptional craftsmanship of its designers, aiming to inspire and set new trends in the industry.

Sponsored by Hyundai India in collaboration with Reliance Brands, ICW 2024 promises to merge creativity with cultural significance. Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Limited, expressed excitement about continuing their partnership with ICW, highlighting their commitment to supporting Indian artisans and cultural heritage. He noted that the event aligns with Hyundai’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity,’ blending creative fashion with outstanding product design and engineering.

Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President at Reliance Brands Ltd, described ICW as a celebration of India’s traditional and modern couture evolution. He highlighted the importance of providing a platform for esteemed designers to showcase their craftsmanship. This year’s edition is expected to be a magnificent display of creativity and tradition, reflecting the vibrant fusion of Indian fashion heritage and contemporary design.