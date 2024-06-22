India gives warm welcome to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, currently on a two-day visit to India, received a warm welcome from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday, June 22. This visit holds significance as Hasina is the first foreign leader to visit India since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) began its third consecutive term.

Upon her arrival, Hasina was greeted with a ceremonial reception at the presidential residence’s forecourt. She and PM Modi then engaged in meetings with ministers and delegates from both countries. Following the reception, Hasina paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before proceeding to private discussions with PM Modi and delegation-level talks. These discussions are expected to cover various bilateral issues, including a potential trade agreement, strengthening the robust regional partnership established over the past decade.

During her visit, several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are scheduled to be signed, and both leaders will address the media with press statements. PM Modi will also host a banquet in honor of Hasina at Hyderabad House. Later in the day, the Bangladeshi Prime Minister will meet with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

Ahead of her official engagements, Hasina had a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, where they discussed further enhancing the special partnership between the two nations. Her visit underscores the deep and enduring bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh under India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy, encompassing cooperation across multiple sectors such as security, trade, energy, connectivity, defense, and maritime affairs.