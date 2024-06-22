Indian Railways announces train diversions: Full list

New Delhi: Northern Railways announced train schedules due to ongoing non-interlocking work at the Puntamba-Kanhegaon section. This work is part of the commissioning of doubling efforts at the Daund-Manmad section of Pune Division. As a result, several trains will be temporarily diverted and regulated.

Regulation of Trains:

The Pune-Lucknow Express (Train No. 12103) scheduled to depart on June 25, 2024, will be regulated and delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The KSR Bengaluru City-New Delhi Express (Train No. 12627) scheduled to depart on June 28, 2024, will be regulated and delayed by 30 minutes.

The New Delhi-KSR Bengaluru City Express (Train No. 12628) scheduled to depart on September 28, 2024, will be regulated and delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Diversion of Trains

The Jammu Tawi-Pune Express (Train No. 11078) scheduled to depart on June 27 and 28, 2024, will be diverted to run via Manmad, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Panvel, and Pune.

The Hazrat Nizamuddin-Vasco-Da-Gama Express (Train No. 12780) scheduled to depart on June 28 and 29, 2024, will be diverted to run via Manmad -Igatpuri-Kalyan -Panvel -Pune.

Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and stay updated through official railway channels for any further modifications.