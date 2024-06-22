Indian women’s compound archery team wins hattrick of World Cup gold medals

Antalya: Indian compound women’s archery team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur secured a hattrick of World Cup gold medals. The Indian archers defeated Estonia’s Lisell Jaatma, Meeri-Marita Paas and Maris Tetsmann, 232-229 in finals of World Cup Stage 3 in Antalya,Turkey.

The Indian women’s compound team thus has been unbeatable this season. They have won the World Cup Stage 1 and Stage 2 gold medals in Shanghai and Yecheon in April and May respectively.

Also Read: India’s Sumit Nagal secures Paris Olympics 2024 quota

Indian male compound archer Priyansh is also fighting for a bronze later in the day. In the recurve section, Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara are also in the hunt for two medals, having advanced to their respective individual semifinals.