Indian women’s compound archery team wins hattrick of World Cup gold medals

Jun 22, 2024, 04:17 pm IST

Antalya: Indian compound women’s archery team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur secured  a hattrick of World Cup gold medals. The Indian archers  defeated  Estonia’s Lisell Jaatma, Meeri-Marita Paas and Maris Tetsmann, 232-229 in finals  of World Cup Stage 3 in Antalya,Turkey.

The Indian women’s compound team thus has been unbeatable this season. They have  won the World Cup Stage 1 and Stage 2 gold medals in Shanghai and Yecheon in April and May respectively.

Indian male compound archer Priyansh is also fighting for a bronze later in the day. In the recurve section, Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara are also in the hunt for two medals, having advanced to their respective individual semifinals.

