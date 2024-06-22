India’s Sumit Nagal secures Paris Olympics 2024 quota

New Delhi: India’s top-ranked Tennis player Sumit Nagal has Sumit Nagal has qualified for Paris Olympics. Sumit Nagal officially confirmed his participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

‘Extremely glad to share that I have officially qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics. This is a monumental moment for me as the Olympics holds a special place in my heart! One of my career highlights so far was participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. And a big thanks to TOPS and SAI for extending help in the last few months,’ read the statement by Sumit Nagal on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In Paris Olympics, tennis will be played at Roland Garros, the venue where French Open is held, from July 27 to August 4.

Sumit Nagal is only the second Indian player to make the cut in the singles event in consecutive editions of the Summer Games since Leander Paes (1992-2000). Paes had won bronze at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996, India’s second individual medal at the quadrennial event.

Sumit nagal previously became the first Indian man since Leander Paes to win a singles match at the Tokyo Olympics. Nagal defeated Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin in the first round. But went on to lose against ROC’s Daniil Medvedev in the second round.