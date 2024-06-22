Karnataka committee approves 64 industrial projects worth over Rs 3,500 cr

The State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC), led by Karnataka Minister M B Patil, approved 64 industrial projects worth Rs 3,587.67 crore on Friday, according to an official statement. These projects are anticipated to create approximately 13,896 jobs across the state.

Notable among the approved proposals are those from International Battery Company India Private Limited and River Mobility Private Limited, which plan to invest Rs 390 crore and Rs 306.9 crore, respectively. Minister Patil, who oversees Large, Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development, stated that the SLSWCC approved 13 major large and medium projects, each with capital investments exceeding Rs 50 crore. These projects amount to Rs 2,046.39 crore and are expected to generate around 7,199 jobs.

Additionally, the committee approved 47 new projects with investments ranging from Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore, totaling Rs 1,058.55 crore. These projects are projected to create approximately 6,547 jobs. The approvals reflect the state’s commitment to industrial growth and employment generation.