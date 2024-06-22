Know how to use WhatsApp’s screen share feature

Mumbai: The most popular social media messaging platform, WhatsApp, earlier launched new features. It consist of multiple account support, multi-device support, pinned messages, reply from the lock screen, polls and quizzes, screen share and many more.

WhatsApp now allows users to share their screen on video calls. This feature is available on Android, iPhone as well as Windows desktop apps.

WhatsApp ensures that screen sharing is protected with end-to-end encryption. This means that whatever content shared on these calls is exclusive to the users on the call and is never recorded by the company. No one outside of the call, not even WhatsApp, can see or hear what you share on your screen.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to use this feature.

For mobile phones, when you video call someone, tap on the screen-sharing icon at the bottom of the display. A window will pop-up to confirm your intention to share the screen. After confirming, it will start a countdown 3..2..1 and your screen is visible to the users on call. To stop sharing, return to the app and tap on Stop Sharing.

On the desktop, only desktop app will support this feature. To share screen on the desktop app, initiate the video call and click on the share icon on the call window. A window will pop up to share the entire screen or a specific call.

Similar to the phones, to stop sharing your screen, return to the application and click on screen sharing icon.