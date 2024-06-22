Local Support for Terrorists in J&K Behind Multiple Attacks, Police Warn

Investigations by police have uncovered that local assistance played a crucial role in recent terrorist attacks in Jammu’s Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts. These attacks included a deadly assault on a pilgrim bus in Reasi on June 9, resulting in nine deaths, and subsequent incidents in Kathua and Doda, which collectively caused numerous injuries and further fatalities. Security forces responded with extensive operations, detaining several individuals for questioning. A significant arrest was made in the Reasi bus attack, where Hakam Din, a resident of Rajouri, was apprehended for guiding and sheltering the terrorists.

The series of attacks, which also included an encounter in Hiranagar where a CRPF jawan was killed, prompted high-level security meetings led by Home Minister Amit Shah. These meetings emphasized a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and bolstered security measures in Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, and Reasi, particularly in preparation for the Amarnath Yatra and upcoming assembly elections. Police tracked a module facilitating the terrorists’ movements from the International Border to various regions, detaining several local residents for aiding and sheltering the terrorists.

The involvement of local residents in assisting the terrorists has raised serious concerns, particularly with the high-profile Amarnath Yatra set to begin on June 29. Security officials are wary of potential attacks during the pilgrimage and the forthcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir. They stress the need for careful investigations to avoid alienating local communities while ensuring security measures are strictly enforced.