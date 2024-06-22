Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition launched in India: Details

Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki India has introduced the Fronx Velocity edition. The vehicle is offered at a starting price of Rs 7.29 lakh (ex-showroom). This price is for a limited period.
The Fronx was launched in India in April 2023. It ended FY24 with wholesales of 134,735 units in the domestic market. The Fronx is the fastest vehicle to reach volumes of 100,000 units taking just 10 months to reach the milestone.
The Fronx has a couple of engine options — 1.2-litre Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol (89.73PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque) and 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet petrol (100.06PS of maximum power and 147.6Nm of peak torque). While the 1.2-litre unit can be paired with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT, the 1.0-litre unit gets 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT choices.There is also a CNG option with the 1.2-litre Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol engine (77.5PS of maximum power and 98.5Nm of peak torque) clubbed with a 5-speed MT.
The Fronx Velocity edition is available in all the available powertrains across 14 variants. The car is offered with different cosmetic add ons for different variant.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx 1.2-litre
Sigma:
Front Bumper Painted Garnish – Black + Red
Head Lamp Garnish
Wheel Arch Garnish
Front Grille Garnish – Opulent Red
Delta, Delta+, Delta+ (O):
Front Bumper Painted Garnish – Black + Red
Head Lamp Garnish
Wheel Arch Garnish
Front Grille Garnish – Opulent Red
Body Side Molding – Red Insert
Rear Bumper Painted Garnish – Black + Red
Illuminated Door Sill Guard
Red Dash Designer Mat
Rear Upper Spoiler Extender – Black + Red
Door Visor Premium
ORVM Cover – Red Dash Finish
Back Door Garnish
Maruti Suzuki Fronx 1-litre Turbo
Delta+, Alpha, Zeta:
Exterior Styling Kit – Grey + Red
Door Visor Premium
Front Bumper Painted Garnish – Black + Red
ORVM Cover – Red Dash Finish
Head Lamp Garnish
Body Side Molding – Red Insert
Rear Bumper Painted Garnish – Black + Red
Illuminated Door Sill Guard
Red Dash Designer Mat
NexCross Black Finish Seat Cover (Delta Plus), NexCross Bordeaux Finish Sleeve Seat Cover
Interior Styling Kit – Carbon Finish
3D Boot Mat
Rear Upper Spoiler Extender – Black + Red
Wheel Arch Garnish
Front Grille Garnish – Opulent Red
Back Door Garnish
