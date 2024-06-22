Nikon launches Nikon Z6 III camera in India: Price, specifications, availability

Mumbai: Renowned camera manufacturer Nikon has introduced a new camera, the Nikon Z6 III in India. The Nikon Z6 III is part of the company’s Z series.

Nikon has equipped the Nikon Z6 III with a 25.4-megapixel sensor. This marks the first time that this sensor has been featured in a mirrorless camera. This sensor is significantly faster than its predecessor, boasting a speed approximately 2.5 times faster than the Z6 II.

The Nikon Z6 III features a CMOS sensor and a 5.7-million-dot resolution EVF, making it an ideal choice for wedding and wildlife videography. It comes with built-in N-Log, N-RAW, and ProRes RAW HQ features, enabling high-resolution photography as well as 4K and 6K video recording with NRAW and ProRes RAW.

The Nikon Z6 III comes at a price of Rs 2,47,990 for the body only. Additional costs will be incurred for the lens. As an introductory offer, the company is providing a discount of Rs 27000 to customers. The camera will be available for purchase starting June 25, 2024.