PPA MLA Focuses on Resolving Assam-Arunachal Border Dispute

Newly elected People’s Party of Arunachal legislator Nabam Vivek stated on Saturday that resolving the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border dispute in his Doimukh constituency would be his top priority. Despite a 2022 agreement between the two governments aimed at resolving the longstanding issues, residents of several villages within the Doimukh assembly segment strongly objected to the boundary demarcation. Vivek has urged Chief Minister Pema Khandu to reconstitute the regional committee immediately to reach a consensus with villagers from both states and finalize the boundary line.

The historic Namsai Declaration signed on July 15, 2022, between the two governments allocated 86 villages to Arunachal Pradesh, compared to its initial claim of 123. Vivek emphasized that the primary issues lie at the ground level rather than between the state governments. He noted the disparity in representation, with him being the sole representative from the Arunachal side in the disputed border region, while Assam, which shares an extensive boundary with his constituency, has 6-7 MLAs. He is committed to discussing the matter with local residents to resolve the border dispute, which was a key promise in his election campaign.

Additionally, Vivek aims to focus on constructing an RCC bridge to connect Doimukh with Yupia, the Papum Pare district headquarters, and improving health and education facilities. The border issue remains a significant concern for him, and he is determined to address it by engaging with the community at the grassroots level and fostering amicable resolutions between the two states.