Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Olive Green Color Variant Introduced: Details

Mumbai: Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G was launched in India in January 2023. Initially, the Pro version was available in three colour options. Now, the phone has been unveiled in a fourth colour option- Olive Green- in select global markets. It is currently listed on the global Xiaomi website alongside Aurora Purple, Midnight Black, and Ocean Teal shades.

The company is yet to confirm an India launch of the new colour variant. In India, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is offered in Arctic White, Coral Purple, and Midnight Black colours.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G currently starts in India at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220×2,712 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 12GB of onboard storage and 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera unit that includes a 200-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera holds a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. The phone also supports 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset comes with an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance.