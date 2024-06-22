Suriya urges prohibition policy, labels TN hooch case ‘alarming’

On Friday, June 21, popular Tamil actor Suriya sharply criticized the Tamil Nadu administration following the tragic hooch incident in Kallakurichi, which has claimed 53 lives so far. Suriya, known for his roles in ‘Soorarai Pottru’ and ‘Jai Bhim,’ also urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to implement a prohibition policy in the state. He expressed frustration that prohibition often remains an “election slogan” without substantial follow-through, urging the Chief Minister to prioritize public welfare in this regard.

Suriya described the incident as “alarming,” noting that over a hundred people are still hospitalized, with scenes of grief and loss being particularly distressing. He compared the scale of the tragedy to natural disasters, remarking that the death toll in a small town exceeded that of many such calamities. Referring to a similar hooch tragedy in Villupuram last year, which claimed 22 lives, Suriya criticized the government for failing to address the underlying issues, arguing that temporary measures are insufficient.

The actor highlighted economic factors contributing to the problem, pointing out that addicts often turn to cheaper illicit liquor when they can’t afford alcohol from state-run TASMAC outlets. While acknowledging government efforts to mitigate such incidents, Suriya called for immediate steps to establish rehabilitation centers in every district. He drew parallels to visionary initiatives in education, advocating for similar programs to rehabilitate alcoholics effectively.