Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Reaches 53; Police Arrest 7

Following the tragic hooch incident in Kallakuruchi, Tamil Nadu, the death toll has climbed to 53 as of Saturday, with nearly 200 individuals still receiving treatment in local hospitals. The newly appointed Kallakuruchi District Collector M.S. Prashant visited those hospitalized, noting that out of the 193 patients, 140 are stable while some remain on ventilators. He also mentioned that the CB-CID has taken charge of the investigation and arrested seven suspects in connection with the case.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian also visited the hospitals where the victims are being treated, including Kallakuruchi government hospital, JIPMER-Puducherry, and Salem government hospital, to assess their condition and ensure appropriate care.

Former Madras High Court Justice B. Gokuldas, leading the one-man commission investigating the hooch tragedy, initiated his inquiry by visiting the families of victims in Karunapuram and the Kallakuruchi Government Medical Hospital on Friday.