Union government hikes CNG prices: Details

New Delhi: The Union government has increased the prices of Compressed Natural Gas. The rate increase has come into effect today June 22. This increase is going to affect the retail prices of CNG in many cities of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan including the NCR region.

The price of CNG has increased by 1 rupee per kg. After this increase, now CNG will be available in New Delhi at Rs 75.09 per kg instead of Rs 74.09. CNG prices have increased by 1 rupee in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. In these cities, CNG was till now available at the price of Rs 78.70 per kg, which has now become Rs 79.70 per kg.

There is no change in the rate of CNG in Gurugram which is included in NCR. Apart from Gurugram, there has been no change in the prices of CNG in Karnal and Kaithal also.

CNG prices have also increased in Rewari of Haryana, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli of Uttar Pradesh and Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand of Rajasthan from today. CNG prices in Rewari have now increased from Rs 78.70 per kg to Rs 79.70 per kg.

In Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli of Uttar Pradesh, the price has increased from Rs 79.08 to Rs 80.08 per kg. Now the price of CNG has increased by one rupee in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand of Rajasthan. CNG will be available here at the rate of Rs 82.94 per kg instead of Rs 81.94 per kg.

Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes.