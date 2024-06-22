YSRCP central office on ‘Illegally Occupied’ Guntur land demolished

On Saturday, June 22, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) demolished the under-construction central office of the YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Tadepalli, Guntur. The demolition was carried out on the grounds that the building was allegedly being constructed on illegally occupied land.

YSRCP accused the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of engaging in vindictive politics, claiming that the demolition occurred despite a High Court order to halt such activities. The party stated, “The under-construction YSRCP party’s central office in Tadepalli was demolished despite a High Court order. This unprecedented action, the first instance of a party office being demolished in the state’s history, began around 5:30 am with the use of excavators and bulldozers.”

According to YSRCP, the demolition continued even after they had approached the High Court the previous day, challenging the preliminary actions of the APCRDA, and obtained a directive to stop any demolition activity. The party highlighted that the structure was being prepared for a slab before it was razed and suggested that the APCRDA’s defiance of the court’s directive could result in further legal scrutiny.