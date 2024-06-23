2 teachers arrested in NEET question paper leak

Investigation into the NEET question paper leak, which has resulted in the arrest of 13 individuals so far, has now expanded to Maharashtra. The Nanded Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained two teachers from Latur and Solapur on Saturday night amid suspicions of their involvement in the leak. The detained teachers, identified as Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav and Jalil Umarkhan Pathan, are alleged to have connections to the paper leak and run private coaching classes in Latur, according to reports. ATS conducted raids across various locations in the state in connection with the case. Simultaneously, the Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit (EOU) apprehended six individuals from Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Saturday. They were arrested near AIIMS-Deoghar in Devipur police station area, bringing the total arrests to seven. The EOU’s investigation has indicated clear evidence of a NEET-UG paper leak.

Amidst ongoing investigations, reports suggest involvement of a Mumbai-based gang in the paper leak, allegedly orchestrated by Ravi Atri, the leader of a nationwide ‘solver gang’. This gang is reputed for providing solved question papers to candidates for a high price, and also offers the service of ‘Munna Bhai’, proxies who take exams on behalf of students. Atri, previously arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in April, has a history of involvement in similar paper leaks dating back to 2012.

The EOU has identified links between Atri’s gang and the paper leak operations led by Sanjeev Mukhiya, who is believed to be the mastermind of the NEET paper leak and currently evading arrest. Mukhiya allegedly gathered candidates in Patna for the exam and remains a key figure in the ongoing investigation. The CBI has taken over the probe to ensure a thorough examination of the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG.