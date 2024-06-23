CBI team investigating NEET exam case attacked in Bihar; 6 arrested

A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which recently took over the probe into alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, was attacked in Bihar’s Nawada district on Sunday. The incident led to the arrest of six individuals, and mobile phones were confiscated from them.

Earlier that day, the CBI had filed an FIR in the case based on a reference from the Union education ministry. Special teams from the agency are heading to Godhra and Patna, where local police have registered cases of question paper leaks. The CBI plans to assume control of these investigations from the Gujarat and Bihar police, according to officials.

The NEET-UG exam held on May 5 has been marred by allegations of irregularities, leading to protests in multiple states, legal battles, and political disputes. The opposition has accused the government of jeopardizing the future of students due to these alleged exam malpractices.