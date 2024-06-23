Centre orders CBI probe as over 1500 candidates retake NEET-UG today

The Centre has postponed the NEET-PG 2024 exam, originally scheduled for June 23, due to concerns over the validity of several competitive exams. In response to criticism about disparities in these exams, the National Testing Agency’s Director General Subodh Singh was dismissed, and the investigation into anomalies in the NEET-UG medical entrance test has been handed over to the CBI. Additionally, 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates who received grace marks for tardiness are retaking the exam today.

The Education Ministry formed a seven-member team led by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan to review the agency’s operations and recommend improvements. The Union Health Ministry emphasized that the new NEET-PG exam date would be announced soon, stating the postponement was a precautionary measure to maintain the integrity of the examination process. The Ministry highlighted the necessity of a thorough assessment of the NEET-PG Entrance Examination processes, given recent allegations of irregularities.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan affirmed the commitment to transparent, error-free examinations. He assured that a panel for exam reforms has been established, strict action against officials has been taken, and the case transferred to the CBI. Following lawsuits and protests over suspected irregularities in entrance exams, Pradhan emphasized that the interests of students would be safeguarded at all costs. The NEET-UG exam, held on May 5, saw unprecedented results, with suspicions arising when 67 students scored a perfect 720, including six from a single center in Faridabad, Haryana.