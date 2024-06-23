FIRs unveil sodomy allegation and Rs 5 crore extortion in Suraj Revanna Case

Karnataka Police booked JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna on Saturday, June 22, for allegedly sodomizing a party worker. The complainant, 27-year-old Chethan KS, claimed that Suraj, the eldest son of Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna, sexually assaulted him at a farmhouse in Ghannikada, Holenarasipura Taluk, on June 16. The police charged Suraj under IPC sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Additionally, Chethan and his brother-in-law were also booked for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 crore from Suraj.

Suraj’s aide, Shivakumar, filed a counter-complaint against Chethan KS, accusing him of attempting to extort money from the MLC by threatening to file a false sexual assault claim. Shivakumar alleged that Chethan initially demanded Rs 5 crore, later reducing the amount to Rs 2 crore. According to Shivakumar’s complaint, Chethan had met Suraj six months earlier and again in June seeking a job, and the alleged extortion attempt followed Suraj’s statement that he could not assist with job placement at that time.

Suraj Revanna dismissed the allegations as a political conspiracy. In his FIR, Chethan accused Suraj of threatening him and demanding that he visit the farmhouse whenever summoned. He also claimed that Suraj’s close aide offered him a job and Rs 2 crore to keep quiet. This controversy follows the legal troubles of Suraj’s younger brother, Prajwal Revanna, who is in judicial custody over cases related to numerous sexually explicit videos. Prajwal fled to Germany after facing harassment and rape allegations but was arrested upon his return to India.