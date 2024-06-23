Haryana cut water supply following Atishi’s hunger strike: Delhi Minister Bharadwaj

Amidst an escalating water crisis, Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana of further cutting Delhi’s water supply. This accusation comes as Delhi minister Atishi entered the third day of her indefinite hunger strike, demanding a fair water share from Haryana. Bharadwaj claimed Haryana is misleading the public about water distribution, stating, “After Atishi’s protest, Haryana reduced water by at least 17 MGD, now giving 117 MGD less.”

Bharadwaj criticized the BJP, highlighting the contradiction of their “one nation, one election, one team” slogan, as the national capital faces water deprivation by the BJP-led Haryana government. Meanwhile, Atishi’s hunger strike at Delhi’s Bhogal, near Jangpura, continues, drawing attention to the severe water crisis in Delhi. She emphasized that the capital relies entirely on neighboring states for water, with Haryana typically supplying 613 MGD of Delhi’s total 1,005 MGD requirement. However, she alleged that Haryana has reduced this supply to 513 MGD over the past three weeks.

Atishi also pointed out that there is sufficient water in the HathniKund Barrage, but the gate releasing water to Delhi has been closed, blocking the flow. As the water shortage continues, residents in various parts of Delhi, including Mayur Vihar’s Chilla Gaon and Geeta Colony, are increasingly dependent on water tankers. Long queues at these tankers have become a common sight as people struggle to secure enough water for their daily needs.