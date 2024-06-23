IndiGo introduces ticket booking via WhatsApp: details and how to use

IndiGo has launched 6Eskai, an AI-powered booking assistant on WhatsApp, revolutionizing the flight booking experience. Developed in collaboration with Google partner Riafy, this assistant allows travelers to seamlessly manage their travel plans through casual conversations on WhatsApp. It offers a range of services including ticket booking, check-ins, boarding card creation, flight status updates, and even engaging in travel-related conversations.

Operated on Google Cloud’s Large Language Models, 6Eskai is designed to understand and respond in English, Hindi, and Tamil. It enhances interactions by incorporating humor and adapting to the user’s emotional tone, aiming to provide a personalized and efficient booking experience. To start using 6Eskai, travelers simply need to message +91 7065145858 on WhatsApp.

The introduction of 6Eskai extends IndiGo’s commitment to enhancing customer convenience in travel booking. With its extensive capabilities and user-friendly interface, it aims to simplify the booking process and cater to frequent travelers’ needs comprehensively. Whether it’s purchasing tickets, using discounts, selecting seats, planning itineraries, or getting quick answers to common queries, 6Eskai promises to make travel planning easier and more enjoyable for IndiGo customers.