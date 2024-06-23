Influencer Archana Makwana faces legal action for yoga session inside Golden Temple

Punjab Police have charged lifestyle influencer Archana Makwana under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code for performing yoga inside the Golden Temple, an act deemed offensive by Sikh religious authorities. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), responsible for managing gurdwaras, lodged the complaint, asserting that her actions hurt Sikh religious sentiments.

Makwana, who shared photos and videos of her yoga session at the Golden Temple on International Yoga Day, June 21, on Instagram, described herself as a lifestyle influencer, entrepreneur, and travel blogger. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami noted the inappropriateness of her actions, emphasizing that she left without offering prayers.

After facing backlash, Makwana removed the content and issued an apology on Instagram, stating she was unaware that her actions could be offensive and promised to be more mindful in the future. Despite her apology, she claimed to be receiving death threats. The SGPC has called for a thorough investigation into her intent, highlighting the seriousness of the incident.