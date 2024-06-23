Kallakuruchi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 57, with over 150 hospitalized

The death toll from the tragic hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu rose to 57 on Sunday, with over 150 individuals still receiving treatment at hospitals in Kallakuruchi and neighboring districts. Reports indicated that four women and a transwoman passed away late on Saturday night, contributing to the increase in fatalities.

As of Saturday, 211 people were hospitalized across various medical facilities. Currently, 106 patients are being treated at Kallakuruchi government hospital, 30 at Salem government hospital, four at Villupuram government hospital, and 17 at JIPMER-Puducherry. Eight individuals at Salem hospital are reportedly on ventilator support.

In response to the incident, the CB-CID has arrested 11 individuals so far. Additionally, a one-man judicial commission appointed by the state government has initiated an investigation and recently visited the families of victims in Karunapuram.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian refuted claims from opposition parties, asserting that the state has an adequate supply of antidotes to treat methanol poisoning. He assured that treatment is being administered in accordance with established protocols to manage such cases effectively.