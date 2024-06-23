Kerala SIM cards linked to Chinese cyber fraud

A startling revelation has emerged in Kerala where a group has been discovered supplying SIM cards to Chinese entities involved in cyber fraud through international call centers. These SIM cards are obtained using forged identities, enabling fraudulent activities to be conducted remotely. Both central and state authorities have initiated investigations targeting this group, resulting in the arrest of two individuals connected to the scheme.

The fraudulent operation involves using Kerala-based phone numbers to send messages and make calls, enticing individuals to engage in activities such as online friendships or stock market investments via media platforms. Despite callers appearing to be Malayali and based in India, investigations have revealed that these calls originate from call centers operated by Chinese teams located in Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos. Furthermore, a network within Kerala has been identified for supplying SIM cards to local individuals involved in these fraudulent operations.

According to information provided by central intelligence agencies, an online fraud case amounting to Rs 3.5 lakh was reported in Thrissur, prompting an investigation by Kerala Police’s Cyber Division. During their inquiry, police traced a call made from a SIM card registered under a false name in Kollam, which ultimately led to the arrest of Vishnu from Varkala, a supplier of SIM cards. Vishnu confessed to providing SIM cards to an individual named Mufliq, who had obtained over 500 SIM cards across various Kerala locations for the Chinese fraud group. Mufliq was arrested upon returning from abroad, providing critical details about the operations of the overseas Chinese gang.